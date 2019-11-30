Actor Pushpa Joshi, 86, breathed her last on Tuesday. Having worked with Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid, the actor was known as the oldest debutant in Bollywood. The director himself revealed the news on Twitter and recalled the moments spent with ‘dadi ji’ on the sets. Popularly known as ‘swag vali dadi’ after her Fevicol advertisement went viral earlier, Pushpa Joshi was admired for her jovial behaviour.

In h a heartfelt note shared by her grandson on social media, it is revealed that everyone’s favourite dadi smiled at the doctor just before breathing her last. The caption on her grandson Abhas’ post read, “I don’t have words to express how we are feeling right now.. but we are proud of the fact that you’re the most lively person we’ve ever seen who smiled at the doctor just before going on life support.. won’t miss you because we know you are with us…” (sic)

Sharing the news on Twitter earlier, Raj Kumar Gupta wrote, “Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP.” (sic)

Late Pushpa Joshi worked in a short film before making her foray into Bollywood with Raid in which he played the mother to Saurabh Shukla’s character. She then went on to feature in a Fevicol commercial and became popular. The actor had done a bit of theatre work in her young days. May her soul rest in peace!