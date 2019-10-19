Putting fans anticipation to rest, superstar Salman Khan finally announced his upcoming Eid release with Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after Dabangg 3 hits the cinema screens this Christmas. Bringing a collaboration of the ace dancer-director’s Wanted and Dabanng 3, Salman dropped Radhe’s motion poster which revealed his first look in the upcoming action thriller.

Seen donning a black leather jacket with a pair of similar-coloured trousers Salman was seen ditching Chulbul Pandey’s moustache to go all clean shave and become the “most wanted bhai” as he aimed his gun away from the camera. The poster was captioned, “Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi @arbaazkhanofficial @sohailkhanofficial @aslisona @saieemmanjrekar @prabhudheva @kichchasudeepa @atulreellife @nikhildwivedi25 @nikhilnamit @skfilmsofficial @saffron_bm @reellifeproduction (sic).”

The speculations around Radhe went rife after actor Salman Khan revealed that he was teaming up with director Prabhu Deva for a third time after Wanted in 2007 and Dabangg 3 which instantly set fans guessing about it going to be the big Eid 2020 release. The pictures of Salman and Prabhu Deva meeting Sohail Khan further added to the buzz and it was believed that the superstar’s brother is producing the film. Later, a report in Mumbai Mirror confirmed that Sohail has also registered the title of the film with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA).

A report in the daily mentioned that the team wanted to title the film as ‘Radhe’. However, since the title was already booked by Boney Kapoor, he has now registered the title ‘India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe’ with the association. With the first poster out, the title has now been confirmed to ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. It’s believed to be the remake of Korean drama The Outlaws and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with the post-production work of Dabangg 3 which is gearing up for a Christmas release this year. The film has the actor reprising his famous cop character Chulbul Pandey along with Sonakshi Sinha in the role of his wife Rajjo. Popular South Indian star Kichcha Sudeep performs the role of the main antagonist in the film.