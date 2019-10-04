Actor Salman Khan recently announced that he was not working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah for now but his Eid date is still booked. Speculations suggested various films that Salman might be bringing on Eid 2020. However, he didn’t confirm any. Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman seems to be working on a new film with Prabhudeva titled ‘Radhe’ for Eid 2020. Even though he denied the reports and revealed that the film is not titled ‘Radhe’, the daily suggests that the actor-director duo is quite sure about the same title for their film.

A source close to the daily revealed that Salman and Prabhudeva were clicked outside Sohail Khan’s office recently to discuss the logistics of the new film as Sohail is coming on board as the producer. Further, it’s a remake of a Korean action-thriller titled The Outlaws and Salman will once again be seen in his larger-than-life avatar in the film. An announcement should be expected soon.

Earlier, while addressing the rumours, Salman said, “We (Prabhudheva and I) are doing a film together again. But it is not called Radhe. It will come on Eid.” The development has come after Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali allegedly shelved Inshallah following creative differences. Later, the actor made a tweet hinting that he was coming with the sequel to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick for Eid 2020. However, nothing got confirmed. Now, as the superstar wraps up the shooting of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 with director Prabhudeva, another film is going to be announced soon. All eyes on Salman! ‘