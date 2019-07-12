Radhika recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs with Vogue – Season 3 where Neha asked her about the ‘temptations’ on-sets. Reacting to it, Radhika said, “Of course you get tempted. You don’t have to be an actor to be tempted.”

“In life, you meet so many people and there are so many wonderful people and you get tempted. Sometimes it’s a physical attraction, sometimes it’s just admiration and that can be very potent also and I think that’s beautiful. Why would you not address that aspect of your life?,” she added.

She then went on to talk about monogamy and said, “Monogamy or being with one person has to be a choice made every day. It can’t be a compulsion. I need to make that choice every day, wake up and say this is the person I want to be with.” She also said that she is lucky to have a husband like Benedict Taylor.

On the professional front, Radhika recently wrapped up the shooting of Raat Akeli Hai which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is a crime thriller which is being directed by Honey Trehan. Honey will be marking his directorial debut with this film