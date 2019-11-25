The 2019 International Emmy Awards are special for India since the country has bagged three nominations this year. India’s Radhika Apte is nominated under the Best Actress category for her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s Lust Stories. The actor is living every moment of her big day as she posted a pretty picture of herself posing with the Emmy nomination medal on Instagram.

Dressed in a bright orange Bibu Mohapatra outfit, Radhika was seen wearing her nomination medal as an accessory and flashing that million-dollar smile in the post. She thanked the jury and expressed her excitement to be attending the award ceremony as a legit nominee this year. Another post gave a full glimpse of her medal. The caption on Radhika’s post read, “Nomination medal! Thank you @iemmys ! Every nominee was given a medal today.. So honoured! Looking forward to the main ceremony on Monday!” (sic)

India’s Lust Stories, Sacred Games and The Remix have been nominated under three categories at the International Emmys this year. The Netflix series is nominated under the Best Drama category while Amazon Prime Video’s The Remix has been nominated in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category. Lust Stories has been nominated in the Best TV Movie/ Mini-Series category.

Earlier, Vikramaditya Motwane, the co-director of Sacred Games spoke about receiving a nomination for Best Drama. The filmmaker expressed his excitement and said India bagging a nomination at such a prestigious international award ceremony is proof that we have the potential of curating content that appeals to a universal audience. He added that the country is headed in the right direction as far as generating quality content is concerned and one shall just look ahead.

Meanwhile, the 47th International Emmys will be held on November 25 (local time) at the Hilton New York Hotel. Radhika Apte is there to present Lust Stories while Payal Mathur Bhagat of Grey Entertainment is representing The Remix. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed one of the parts in Lust Stories, is also expected to be there considering he is already chilling in New York. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the International Emmy Awards 2019!