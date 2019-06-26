Radhika Apte who recently starred in AndhaDhun alongside Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed that she got rejected for Vicky Donor for being “overweight by a few kilos”.

Radhika recently appeared on a talk show where she revealed the same and said, “I had gone on a holiday for a month, drank a lot of beer, ate loads of food. I told them that I’ll come back and lose it. But they did not want to take a chance”.

She also went on to say how that affected her and she became very conscious about her weight after that incident. “I don’t get affected by rejection at work, but the weight thing really messed with my head,” she added.

Ayushmann, who was present on the show said that at the time of Vicky Donor, he was very skinny for which their pairing might not have worked.

Nevertheless, the amazing duo nailed it in the biggest film of 2018 AndhaDhun.

On the professional front, Radhika recently wrapped up the shooting of Raat Akeli Hai which also stars one of Bollwyood’s most versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is a crime thriller which is being directed by Honey Trehan. Honey will be marking his directorial debut with this film.