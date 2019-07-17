Actor Radhika Apte and Dev Patel’s sex scene from their forthcoming Hollywood film The Wedding Guest leaked online a few days ago, creating a stir on the internet. Now, Radhika has slammed the ‘psychotic mentality of the society’ and asked why the clip is not being spread under the male actor Dev Patel’s name.

In the interview with Bollywood Life, she talked about it and said, “The film The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked is because of the psychotic mentality of the society.”

She further asked, “The leaked sex scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. But the scenes are being spread in my name. Why is it not getting spread under the male actor Dev Patel’s name?”

Apte has been vocal about being comfortable with doing nude and sex films in the films. Earlier, in an interview with IANS, she said, “I had no apprehensions about going bold. I have been brought up watching world cinema and I have travelled a lot so I am very comfortable with my body. I have seen people performing nude on stage in India and abroad. I don’t see why I should be ashamed of my body. That’s the one tool I use as a performer. I had no apprehensions doing bold scenes. I was also sure that I was really in good hands.”

However, this is not the first time an intimate scene of her has been leaked online. In 2015, her scene with actor Adil Hussain from the film Parched also made its way to the internet and was widely circulated ahead of the film’s release.

The Wedding Guest is helmed by Michael Winterbottom and also features Jim Sarbh in an important role.