Vicky Kaushal has given the audience some amazing films like Masaan, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike among others. Apart from making headlines about his professional life, the actor’s personal life is also out there in the open. Though he never talks about it, speculations keep doing the rounds. Rumours suggest that Vicky is seeing Beyond The Cloud actor Malavika Mohanan. Recently, Radhika Apte revealed that Vicky is dating ‘this really lovely girl’ and that he needs to come out in open about his relationship status.

During a recent chat show, Radhika was asked to talk about a couple who should come out in the open. To this, she replied, “Vicky is seeing this really lovely girl. He is so lovely. They should come out.”

Vicky recently broke up with his longtime girlfriend Harleen Sethi. Both Vicky and Harleen have never been vocal about their personal lives.

Earlier a report in Pinkvilla revealed that Harleen has been in ‘bad shape’ post her breakup with Vicky. The daily quoted a source as saying, “Harleen is in a bad shape. But she will overcome this.” A source close to both Vicky and Harleen told Pinkvilla, “Both Harleen and Vicky had spoken just a week before they parted ways as to how they both need to be strong against all the negativity around them. He also told her how Rajkummar Rao advised him to ignore all things people say”.