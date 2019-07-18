The Netflix empress has painted the Internet with just the right shades of blue this mid-week and as fans slog through the sultry week, Radhika Apte decided to treat them as she flipped through her pictures from the Pacific Ocean. Seen having her own filmy moment in the lap of the volcanic archipelago, Radhika set the Internet on fire with her sexy pictures from the beach at the Galapagos Islands.

In the shared pictures, the Bollywood diva can be seen dressed in a blue and white stripped shirt tucked in blue denim shorts. Completing her look with a beige straw hat and black backpack, Radhika nailed the touristy and we cannot help but instantly compare her look with that of Kajol’s in the opening scene of the iconic song, Aawara Bhavre, from the 1966 release Minsara Kanavu. Radhika captioned the pictures on her Instagram handle as, “Remembering the beautiful Galapagos.. it feels like a dream!! @luminousdeep #galapagosislands #nostalgia #diving #fortheloveoftheocean (sic).”

Radhika Apte, who is not afraid of speaking her mind recently shared her views on love and said that she believes in falling with many people at the same time on various levels and in various ways.

Radhika recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs with Vogue – Season 3 where Neha asked her about the ‘temptations’ on-sets. Reacting to it, Radhika said, “Of course you get tempted. You don’t have to be an actor to be tempted.

Never the one to shy away from doing bold scenes in films, the actor recently featured in a steamy scene in the British-American film, The Wedding Guest. An intimate lovemaking scene between Radhika and Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel from the film took the internet by storm. The screenshots of the scene went viral in no time. This is not the first time that Radhika’s bold screenshots from a film went viral on social media. Earlier, an intimate scene from Parched leaked online.

On the professional front, Radhika recently wrapped up the shooting of Raat Akeli Hai which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is a crime thriller which is being directed by Honey Trehan. Honey will be marking his directorial debut with this film.