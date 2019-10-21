Actor and host Raghu Ram and his singer wife Natalie Di Luccio are expecting their first baby in January next year. Both of them are having the best of their time waiting for their baby to enter the world and their Instagram timeline is proof of the same. Raghu recently posted a picture of himself posing with his stunning wife from their babymoon. The couple looks absolutely radiant as they pose together for the picture clicked around a pool.

In the photo, a bikini-clad Natalie is seen embracing her baby bump in the picture looking extremely stylish. Both Raghu and Natalie wear cool pair of sunnies and look like a perfectly happy couple. The caption on Raghu’s post reads, “Pregnant and Rocking it!! 😍 #Babymoon @nataliediluccio” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Pregnant and Rocking it!! 😍 #Babymoon @nataliediluccio A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) on Oct 19, 2019 at 1:49am PDT

Raghu and Natalie announced the news of the pregnancy in August this year. They shared an adorable photo in which the actor and his star wife were seen holding a tiny pair of shoes with Natalie’s growing baby bump visible in the frame. The couple looked simply excited to be gearing up to welcome a new member in the family.

The couple got married in a dual wedding ceremony in Goa. It was a private wedding with only a few close friends and family members invited from both sides. Raghu was earlier married to actor Sugandha Garg of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na… fame. However, they got divorced after 12 years of marriage and currently, share an amicable bond.

On the work front, while Raghu is a popular name in reality show-world after serving as one of the judges of MTV Roadies, Natalie is a known singer and has crooned many Bollywood songs.