Legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s elder daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Ritu is the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news with Indian Express and told, “Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today”.

Ritu Nanda was also the daughter of Raj Kapoor, and sister of Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to mourn the death of her aunt and posted, “To the kindest most gentle person I’ve ever met – They don’t make them like you anymore – RIP bua #missyoualways.”

Neetu Kapoor too wrote a condolence post that read, “My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏💕🌸.” Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog and wrote, “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling.”

Ritu Nanda married Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda, who passed away in 2018. Ritu Nanda herself was an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business. Shweta Bachchan is married to their son Nikhil Nanda, the managing director of the company.

Ritu Nanda is survived by two children, Nikhil and Natasha Nanda.