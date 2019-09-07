Bollywood actor and dance master Veeru Krishnan passed away on Saturday in Mumbai. He was best known for his roles in Akele Hum Akele Tum, Raja Hindustani and Ishq. Athiya Shetty shared the news on Twitter by retweeting a fan’s tweet. She wrote, “Omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji. Thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak”.

Read Athiya’s Tweet here:

omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak. https://t.co/6NvRtnb9ph — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 7, 2019



Besides acting, Veeru Krishnan was a Kathak guru. Many Bollywood and TV actors, including Katrina Kaif and Karanvir Bohra had received training in Kathak from Veeru. Kat took thorough training for many years. In fact in a ‘Teachers Day’ special interview in 2016 when Katrina was asked to name her favourite guru, she took Veeru Krishnan’s name. He also trained her sister Isabel Khan.

Karanvir Bohra also took to Instagram to share the news, “I’m really sad to state that my darling Guruji #panditvirukrishnan has left for his heavenly abode… I was going to put up a post on teachers day thanking him and other teachers, little did I know that this angel will leave his body and I will never get to see him. We have learnt so much from him. Teachers like him were very few. @bombaysunshine and I were just talking today in the morning that we would @twinbabydiaries for Kathak next time they were in India. This is a great loss for all of us. But I know he is in a happier place. #GURUDEVKIJAIHO”.

Watch the video here:

Rest in peace dance master Veeru Krishnan ji.