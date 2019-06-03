Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar‘s blockbuster film 2.0 which released in India on November 29, 2018, did wonders at the Indian Box Office and is now all set to woo the audience in China as it gets its China release date. The film will hit theatres in China on July 12.

Film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “The most-awaited # 2Point0 release in China is finally confirmed for July 12th, 2019. Superstar # Rajinikanth’s Bollywood Robot 2.0: Resurgence (Chinese title) will be the biggest IMAX 3D release for a foreign film in China! # 2Point0inChina”.

Lyca Productions confirmed the news in a statement and stated, “Lyca Productions Pvt. Ltd. is proud to associate with HY Media, one of China’s most prominent Production and Distribution companies, for the Chinese release of “2.0”, the magnum opus of Director Shankar, starring pan-Asian Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar. HY Media have ongoing collaborations with major Hollywood studios such as Sony, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros, Universal, and Disney. 2.0, produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, is the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema. Dubbed and subtitled versions of 2.0 is slated to release in China in 10,000 theaters with 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens) in May 2019, the widest 3D release for any foreign film in history. Lyca Productions recognizes China as a major film market, and looks forward to building a long and fruitful relationship with HY Media”.

The film emerged to be the highest Tamil grosser and collected over Rs 625 crore at the global Box Office. Apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the film also starred Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles.