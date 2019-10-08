Actor Rajinikanth gifted a 3-BHK house to veteran storywriter and producer Kalaignanam. The actor revealed at an event recently that he got to know about the producer living in a rented house, therefore, he decided to make the move. Kalagnanam is the producer of Rajinikanth’s first solo film Bairavai that released in 1978. The 90-year-old filmmaker is considered as the man responsible for introducing Thalaiva as the hero in the film industry.

The pictures and videos of the actor entering Kalaignanam’s house as a special guest recently went viral. Rajinikanth was seen lighting a lamp in one picture while in the other one, he was seen folding hands to greet the family members of the filmmaker.

It’s a 1320 square feet 3-BHK house located on the ground floor. Rajinikanth was invited to felicitate Kalaignanam at a function in Chennai that celebrated the producer’s 50 long years in the film industry. At the event, the superstar talked about his association with the producer and gave a heartening speech. He also talked about the lack of recognition to story writers in Tamil cinema and how there’s a high need for giving due credit to the writers and treating them at par with the directors.

While revealing he decided to gift a house to Kalaignanam, Rajinikanth said that even though minister Kadambur Raju had promised to give him a house, he wanted the producer to accept the house he was planning to gift. “Kadambur Raju told that he will get a house for Kalaignanam after talking to the CM, my thanks to him. I will not give this opportunity to the government. When his breath leaves his body, it must be from my house. Dear Bharathiraja sir, please start looking for houses. He should spend the rest of his life in my house. By god’s grace, this news came to me through (actor) Sivakumar. Thanks to him,” the actor was quoted saying.