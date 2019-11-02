Superstar Rajinikanth has been conferred with Icon of Golden Jubilee Award at the 50th International Film Festival of India, Goa. The Central Minister of Information and Broadcasting – Prakash Javadekar announced the happy news on social media. This is one of the most prestigious film awards in the country and this year seems more special considering it’s the Golden Jubilee year for IFFI.

Javadekar took to Twitter and announced that Rajinikanth is being felicitated with the prestigious award for his contribution to the Indian film industry for decades. His tweet read, “In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S Rajnikant. IFFIGoa50.” (sic)

The superstar thanked the Indian government for bestowing him with the award. He, too, took to Twitter and made a heartfelt post expressing his gratitude. The actor wrote, “I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India #IFFI2019.” (sic)

The big International Film Festival 2019 is going to be organised from November 20 to November 28. Along with Rajinikanth, French actor Isabelle Huppert will also be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. This is one of the most vouched-out-for film festivals in the country and several celebrities from across the film industries in the country attend the event. This year, around eight films featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan are going to be screened at the festival, along with 50 films by 50 women director in a special screening section to promote gender equality in the industry.