Sun Pictures has announced its new film and this time, it features superstar Rajinikanth. The entire social media is currently celebrating the announcement of Thalaivar’s new film which has not been titled yet. The film production company made a tweet and revealed that Rajinikanth will spearhead the next film which is tentatively being called Thalaivar 168, considering it’s the actor’s 168th film.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the official handle of Sun Pictures released a clip and wrote, “After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega-hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva #Thalaivar168BySunPictures”

It is the third reunion of Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures. The actor is teaming up with director Siruthai Siva for the first time with Thalaivar 168.

The news has come out as a big surprise for the superstar’s fans because he is still busy with the work of his big Pongal release – Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss.

However, speculations were rife that Rajinikanth was going to collaborate with Siruthai Siva after the actor was spotted attending Golu during Navratri at the director’s residence.

As per the initial buzz, Thalaivar 168 is an out-and-out commercial entertainer and is set in a rural backdrop. It is expected to go on the floors next year.