Hansal Mehta’s upcoming directorial, ‘Turram Khan’ featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha now has a new name ‘Chhalaang‘. This social comedy marks the reunion of the director-actor duo of Mehta and Rao, who have previously collaborated critically acclaimed films like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh, and Omerta. The film, which is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, will release worldwide on January 31, 2020.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share about the title change and also unveiled the film’s release date. He wrote, “New title finalized… #TurramKhan is now #Chhalaang… Stars #RajkummarRao and #NushratBharucha… Directed by Hansal Mehta… Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg… TSeries presentation… 31 Jan 2020 release. (sic)”

Nushrat Bharucha also shared a post on her twitter handle captioning: “Same team, same movie, same release date… just a new name- Chhalaang! See you in theatres on 31st Jan, 2020!”, along with the poster of the forthcoming film.

After sharing screen space in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, the duo is all set to come together again in ‘Chhalaang’.

Take a look :



