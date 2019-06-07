Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is vacationing with his girlfriend Patralekhaa in Switzerland, is one of the biggest fans of Shah Rukh Khan. He recreated the superstar’s iconic scene from his hit 1995 film “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge”, with her lady love. Rajkummar Rao recently took to Instagram and shared a video in which he along with Patralekhaa are seen imitating the climax scene from Aditya Chopra’s “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge”, in which Shah Rukh waits for Kajol to seek permission from her father (Amrish Puri) to go with the love of her life and then he helps her to get onto the train.
Patralekhaa tries to imitate Kajol’s slow-motion run towards the train, where she finally meets Raj, again played by Rajkummar but this time, he makes an appearance in front of the camera. The video ends with our favourite dialogue: “Bade bade desho mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai Simran.”
While sharing the video, Raj wrote, “Things we do in London. #FunModeOn. When we recreate one of our fav scenes from one of our fav films. #DDLJ. @patralekhaa as #Simran, Raj as #Rajand Raj as #Bauji. Cinematography by @viveck_daaschaudhary.”
Watch the video here:
A few months ago, Rajkummar got a chance to shake a leg with Shah Rukh at the Filmfare Awards 2019. He grooved with him on his famous song “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. After his performance with SRK, he took to Twitter and tweeted: “I got the opportunity to perform with my idol Shah Rukh Khan. I love you sir. One must believe and work hard towards their dreams because they do come true.”
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa make for one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They have been dating each other for over eight years now. In a heartfelt interview recently, the two stars opened up about their love story.
#Repost @patralekhaa @officialhumansofbombay with @get_repost ・・・ “I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic! Once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passions… I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We didn’t officially go on dates, but we’d go for drives, movies, or just sit at home. We accompanied each other for auditions, just for support. All we needed was that understanding. He’d often go out of his way for me. Once he was late to see me, so he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu! Not only that, but when we weren’t earning much, he gifted me my favorite bag–it was so expensive! Years later, someone stole it in London! I called him sobbing–for me, it was about the memories. He’d bought it for me when he didn’t have much. Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am for him. And the best part is, he always says he’s the lucky one. Isn’t that what a relationship needs? To remind each other how grateful we are? He told me once that after I met his mom, she said, ‘I have a feeling she’s the last one I’m meeting.’ She was right–we’ve been together for 8 years. We’re equals–when an article said, ‘Rajkumar with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa’, he retweeted–‘Patralekhaa with her boyfriend Rajkumar.’ I can tell you this, when you find the one–through the fights, hurdles & chaos, you should never forget to let them know you love them. It doesn’t have to be with expensive gifts & dates–it can simply be with the way you hold them while they need it & when they don’t. For us, we don’t know what the future holds, but this, being together, is enough.” __ HoB with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga bring you unexpected & heartwarming love stories which show that love is love & the world would be a better place if we #LetLoveBe
On the work front, Rajkummar Rao awaits the release of his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, in which he will share screen space with his Queen co-star Kangana Ranaut. The film will release on July 26. He is also prepping for Dinesh Vijan-produced Rooh-Afza, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.