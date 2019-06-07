Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is vacationing with his girlfriend Patralekhaa in Switzerland, is one of the biggest fans of Shah Rukh Khan. He recreated the superstar’s iconic scene from his hit 1995 film “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge”, with her lady love. Rajkummar Rao recently took to Instagram and shared a video in which he along with Patralekhaa are seen imitating the climax scene from Aditya Chopra’s “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge”, in which Shah Rukh waits for Kajol to seek permission from her father (Amrish Puri) to go with the love of her life and then he helps her to get onto the train.

Patralekhaa tries to imitate Kajol’s slow-motion run towards the train, where she finally meets Raj, again played by Rajkummar but this time, he makes an appearance in front of the camera. The video ends with our favourite dialogue: “Bade bade desho mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai Simran.”

While sharing the video, Raj wrote, “Things we do in London. #FunModeOn. When we recreate one of our fav scenes from one of our fav films. #DDLJ. @patralekhaa as #Simran, Raj as #Rajand Raj as #Bauji. Cinematography by @viveck_daaschaudhary.”

Watch the video here:

A few months ago, Rajkummar got a chance to shake a leg with Shah Rukh at the Filmfare Awards 2019. He grooved with him on his famous song “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. After his performance with SRK, he took to Twitter and tweeted: “I got the opportunity to perform with my idol Shah Rukh Khan. I love you sir. One must believe and work hard towards their dreams because they do come true.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa make for one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They have been dating each other for over eight years now. In a heartfelt interview recently, the two stars opened up about their love story.



On the work front, Rajkummar Rao awaits the release of his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, in which he will share screen space with his Queen co-star Kangana Ranaut. The film will release on July 26. He is also prepping for Dinesh Vijan-produced Rooh-Afza, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.