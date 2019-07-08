Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Judgementall Hai Kya where he will be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut. Rumours have been doing the rounds that Rajkummar will be playing the role of a gay in two films – Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2. Recently, Rajkummar cleared the air and said that he is not doing either of the films.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar was asked the same to which he responded saying, “No, I am not doing Dostana 2 and neither Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.”

When asked if he was approached for Dostana 2, Rajkummar said, “About Dostana 2, I met Karan [Johar]. Of course, I have immense respect for him but this one did not work out but I am sure very soon you will hear something very exciting from both of us.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Judgementall Hai Kya recently released the trailer of the film. It starts with a murder investigation and the two suspects are Kangana and Rajkummar. The duo plays the blame game while the police are on a hunt for the murderer.

The film has been surrounded by controversy for its initial title. The makers later changed the title from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Judgementall Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on July 26.

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.