The versatile actor Rajkummar Rao and Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy are touted to land in a soup or so their first looks from Made In China claim. Ahead of the trailer, which is slated to drop in a week, the lead actors of the Mikhil Musale-directorial shared a teaser and fans are already edgy with excitement.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Mouni and Raj shared their first look teaser with fans which shows the latter, dressed like a geek, falling in the backdrop of Diwali decorations until he hits a jar labelled with the movie’s name. The jar titles and drops him into a green bowl along with Mouni, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao all in never-seen-before avatars. The teaser was captioned, “Iss Diwali, #IndiaKaJugaad hoga Soup-er Hit! #MadeInChina Trailer out in one week! #FirstLook (sic).”

The film features Rajkummar essaying the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman. Mouni will play his feisty wife. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

Rajkummar has some good projects in his kitty. He will be seen working with Priyanka Chopra for a Netflix film titled The White Tiger. The announcement was made by Ramin Bahrani who is directing the film which is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year. Priyanka also confirmed the news and revealed that she is excited to work with Rajkummar for the first time. She expressed her happiness over collaborating on a good project, something that’s about people’s ambition and their efforts towards achieving their goals.

Rajkummar also has Anurag Basu’s next, which is believed to be the sequel to Life in a… Metro. The other actors in the film, which is being called Ludo, include Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao.

As for Mouni, the diva was last seen in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, opposite John Abraham and is now gearing up for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will be playing the role of a villain in the film. In an interview earlier, Mouni had said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”