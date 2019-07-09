Rajkummar Rao, who is currently gearing up for the release of Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut, recently talked about his character and said, “It was fun to do a character like this”.

“It was fun to do a character like this, though a lot of challenges were involved in filming it. I think it’s fun to portray a character when you have in mind how you will do it and trust me I had this thought coming to my mind every day on the sets of the film,” Rajkummar said.

“It’s pretty tough as I have never done a character like this. So I pushed all my limits and accepted each challenge of portraying the character. I was enjoying each bit of playing a mad and funny character like this,” he added.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Rajkummar will be playing the role of a gay in two films – Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2. “No, I am not doing Dostana 2 and neither Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan,” he told Pinkvilla in an interview.

When asked if he was approached for Dostana 2, Rajkummar said, “About Dostana 2, I met Karan [Johar]. Of course, I have immense respect for him but this one did not work out but I am sure very soon you will hear something very exciting from both of us.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Judgementall Hai Kya recently released the trailer of the film. It starts with a murder investigation and the two suspects are Kangana and Rajkummar. The duo plays the blame game while the police are on a hunt for the murderer.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Judgementall Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on July 26.

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.