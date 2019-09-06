Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao‘s father Satyapal Yadav passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday night i.e. September 5. Keeping unwell for long, Satyapal was admitted in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for the last 17 days. His last rites were performed today (Friday) at 10 am at Madan Puri cremation ground in the presence of close family members and friends.

Rajkummar’s dad was working in the revenue department and was a government employee. Earlier talking about the hardships he faced during childhood, Rajkummar had told Indian Express, “For two years, my teachers paid my school fees. But no one ever discouraged me from pursuing my dream.”

His mother passed away in 2017, he had shared about the same by saying, “I returned in a day’s time because I knew that’s what my mother would have loved — for me to carry on with my commitments, act and finish my duties. Her greatest happiness in life was to watch me on screen. It was hard for me to perform, but I felt her presence supporting me.”

Rajkummar Rao will be seen working with Priyanka Chopra for a Netflix film titled The White Tiger. The announcement was made by Ramin Bahrani who is directing the film which is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year. Priyanka also confirmed the news and revealed that she is excited to work with Rajkummar for the first time. She expressed her happiness over collaborating on a good project, something that’s about people’s ambition and their efforts towards achieving their goals.