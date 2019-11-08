Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is one of the proud cancer survivors today. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in December last year. He, along with his entire family, reacted immediately upon it and happened to be together in their battle against the big C. Now, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Rakesh Roshan opened up on how it all began, how everyone managed to beat the disease and how life is back to normal now.

Revealing that his next directorial is going to be Hrithik Roshan‘s starrer superhero film Krrish 4, senior Roshan mentioned that neither he nor any other member of his family freaked out after knowing that he was diagnosed with cancer. The veteran director said everyone in his family has gone through a serious physical ailment in his/ her life, therefore, when the news of his cancer got out, all his family members carried a lot of patience and a ‘let’s get away with it’- attitude.

Director of films like Karan Arjun, Koyla and Koi… Mil Gaya among others also revealed that he had gotten an idea about his cancer even before he got officially diagnosed. Roshan senior mentioned that he had gone to visit someone at Hinduja hospital when he felt like entering the ENT ward and got himself checked. The filmmaker went on to reveal that the doctor there asked him to get a biopsy done and he was then tested positive of cancer. He added that the doctors told him he had to undergo a cut on his tongue and that was the most problematic fact for him to accept.

“I was at Hrithik’s place when I got a call that I had tested positive in the biopsy. It was Dec 15 (2018), I clearly remember. I got a bit scared when I was told that my tongue may have to undergo a cut and do some grafting. I said ‘I don’t want to do all this’,” said Rakesh Roshan in an interview with Spotboye.

The filmmaker further said he was sure to live life to the fullest and not bowing down to cancer, therefore, before starting his chemotherapy, he celebrated New Year with friends and went on as if nothing had happened. The father of two then went through a surgery and his chemotherapy sessions began later. All throughout this time, Roshan neither complained nor felt disappointed about his health condition. He said he always considered him lucky and felt that this ailment was not here to stay. “Kaho… Na Pyaar Hai had just released. I casually underwent an ECG and learned in the nick of time that I had a blockage in my arteries. God has been kind to me. Yes, I have had my share of hardships but I have come out of everything. I never give up,” he said.

Roshan beat a life-threatening disease and yet he feels it’s not a big deal. The veteran actor and director went on to say many people in life go through the same hardships and more, he wasn’t special.