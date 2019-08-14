Raksha Bandhan 2019 is being celebrated on Thursday, August 15. This year, the celebrations are doubling up as the country is also celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on the same day. Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as the festival of Rakhi, is a beautiful way to celebrate the relationship of brother-sister in the Hindu community. The sister ties a thread on the wrist of her brother wishing him success and happiness while the brother vows to protect her. Gifts and sweets are exchanged between them and the day is treated as another opportunity to reunite families.
So, before the Raksha Bandhan celebrations kick-start on Thursday morning, here’s a great way to prepare for the entire festivity. Our Hindi film industry has got ways to celebrate every festival and our movies have so many popular songs that describe the innocent bond of brother-sister. Before you begin the festivities tomorrow, here’s a simple Rakhi-special playlist for you to enjoy with your siblings. Check this out:
Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana
Movie: Chhoti Behan (1959)
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
Lyricist: Shailendra
Music Director: Shankar-Jaikishan
Mere Bhaiyaa Mere Chanda Mere Anmol Ratan
Movie: Kaajal (1965)
Music Director: Ravi
Singer: Asha Bhosle
Lyricist: Sahir Ludhianvi
Meri Pyari Behaniya Banegi Dulhaniya
Movie: Sacha Jhutha
Music Director: Kalyanji-Anandji
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Lyricist: Indivar
Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai
Movie: Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)
Music Director: RD Burman
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Lyricist: Anand Bakshi
Behana Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se Pyaar Bandha Hai
Movie: Resham Ki Dori (1974)
Music Director: Shankar-Jaikishan
Singer: Suman Kalyanpur
Lyricist: Indivar
So, which one is your favourite that also suits your sibling bond?