Raksha Bandhan 2019 is being celebrated on Thursday, August 15. This year, the celebrations are doubling up as the country is also celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on the same day. Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as the festival of Rakhi, is a beautiful way to celebrate the relationship of brother-sister in the Hindu community. The sister ties a thread on the wrist of her brother wishing him success and happiness while the brother vows to protect her. Gifts and sweets are exchanged between them and the day is treated as another opportunity to reunite families.

So, before the Raksha Bandhan celebrations kick-start on Thursday morning, here’s a great way to prepare for the entire festivity. Our Hindi film industry has got ways to celebrate every festival and our movies have so many popular songs that describe the innocent bond of brother-sister. Before you begin the festivities tomorrow, here’s a simple Rakhi-special playlist for you to enjoy with your siblings. Check this out:

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana

Movie: Chhoti Behan (1959)

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Lyricist: Shailendra

Music Director: Shankar-Jaikishan

Mere Bhaiyaa Mere Chanda Mere Anmol Ratan

Movie: Kaajal (1965)

Music Director: Ravi

Singer: Asha Bhosle

Lyricist: Sahir Ludhianvi

Meri Pyari Behaniya Banegi Dulhaniya

Movie: Sacha Jhutha

Music Director: Kalyanji-Anandji

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Lyricist: Indivar

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai

Movie: Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

Music Director: RD Burman

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Lyricist: Anand Bakshi

Behana Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se Pyaar Bandha Hai

Movie: Resham Ki Dori (1974)

Music Director: Shankar-Jaikishan

Singer: Suman Kalyanpur

Lyricist: Indivar

So, which one is your favourite that also suits your sibling bond?