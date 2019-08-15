On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the bond of love and friendship between brothers and sisters and have been pouring messages for their cousins and siblings. Now, to join the bandwagon is Shah Rukh Khan’s sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, who celebrated an early Rakhi this year with their cousin sister Alia Chhiba (daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother Vikrant).

Alia took to Instagram stories where Aryan and AbRam can be seen having some fun time with Alia’s dog. She captioned it as, “So Rakhi came early this year.”

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, Alia has shared a couple of pictures with Suhana Khan which took the internet by storm. The pictures were from the family wedding in Kolkata, where Suhana looked spectacular in olive green and lime green saree. She teamed up her look with heavy jhumkas and minimal makeup.

View this post on Instagram Can’t believe I’m married 😊 A post shared by @ aliachhiba on May 30, 2019 at 6:20am PDT



Last year, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, Shah Rukh Khan shared an adorable picture of Suhana and AbRam and captioned it as, “Raakhi done… with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make you inspired, make you tender-hearted and morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there… and respect to all sisters.”



Talking about the festival, On this day, a sister ties a thread on the wrist of her brother, as a sign of love and respect. The brother, in lieu, gives a promise of eternal care and protection. Raksha Bandhan festival falls on the full moon day in the Shravan month. People all around the globe celebrate the festival of thread with a lot of happiness, gifts and pampering from their brothers.