Charging up our mood right in the middle of the week with their robust picture are actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn as they finally came together to begin shooting for SS Rajamouli-directorial, RRR. Treating fans to the drool-worthy picture, the trio set the Internet on fire.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ram Charan and Jr NTR penned fanboy notes for “Ajay Sir” as they posed tosed together. While Ram wrote, “Welcome to the sets of #RRR @ajaydevgn sir! I love your work, but a bigger fan of your personality. It’s a pleasure having you on the sets of @rrrmovie. (sic),” Jr NTR shared, “Delighted to welcome you to the world of #RRR dear @ajaydevgn sir (sic).” The official Instagram handle of RRR too shared the pictures and captioned them, “The stars are shining bright on the sets of #RRR! @ajaydevgn ji, @tarak9999, #RamCharan & @ssrajamouli from the shoot! (sic).”

As per a previous report, scenes featuring Ajay Devgn are expected to be stylised in a special way. The Singham-star reportedly plays the role of a father to Ram Charan’s character and his scenes will appear as flashbacks in the story.

A source had revealed to a leading news agency earlier that, “His is an extended cameo and even he plays a freedom fighter.”The highly-budgeted period film, SS Rajamouli‘s RRR, will feature Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead as freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Actor Alia Bhatt is reportedly romantically paired opposite Ram Charan in the big action drama and the duo was slated to shoot for their mushy scenes in Pune And Ahmedabad last year.

Speculations are rife that the introductory scenes of both Ram Charan and Jr NTR itself cost crores. As reported earlier, while Charan’s opening act has been allotted a budget of Rs 15 crore, it’s Rs 25 crore for Jr NTR.