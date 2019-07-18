It needs grits of steel to launch movies back to back that fail to impress the box office and still not be bogged down. Walking around with his heart in his mouth as another directorial of his, iSmart Shankar, hit cinema screens today, Puri Jagannadh saw it impressing audience and critics alike, even when he was penning the script. Planning a sequel to it at the same time, the director waits to see if his intiution proves favourable or not as the Ram Pothineni starrer releases on Thursday.

Sharing his excitement on Twitter, Puri wrote, “Ustaad’s Mass begins today! Witness Mass Rampage in theatres from today (sic)”. In an interview with a leading news agency, Puri shared, “After Temper, I did not have any hits. So, I do have a little tension about that. So, I thought smarter and made iSmart Shankar with a new point of view.” The director went on to reveal how his lead hero, bored with his good boy image, approached him which is when they sat down to pen the rowdy character for him. He said, “We always wanted to do a film together but it could not happen. When I met Ram, he said he was bored with the good boy image and now, he wants to become a bad boy. So, we sat together to write the story of iSmart Shankar.”

While the title of the sequel is already registered, Puri threw more light on his script and character saying, “When I started writing the script, I thought that we should write dialogues in Telangana dialect. The protagonist is a rowdy who is made in Hyderabad. So, I felt it would be suitable.”