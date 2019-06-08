Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The duo recently visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to seek blessings. A picture of THE couple posing with fans is now taking the internet by storm.

In the still, Alia and Ranbir can be seen posing with fans. Alia donned a yellow salwar suit and aced the no makeup look. Ranbir, on the other hand, sported a white kurta. The will reportedly be shooting there for 20 days at key locations like Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort.

In April, director Ayan Mukerji travelled to Varanasi and shared pictures on Instagram. He captioned it, “Varanasi 🔥… my attempt with the Brahmāstra Trilogy to feature different places of India, and attempt to capture it’s infinite beauty 💥#thesearchforbrahmastra”.

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was earlier set to release in December 2019, but now the makers have pushed it to summer 2020.

Ayan earlier shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Our release date is now slated for summer 2020 but we will announce this once we are absolutely certain of the date. I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of Brahmastra, and I really hope we make up for the delay by giving our movie-loving country something they can really love and feel proud of”.

View this post on Instagram Release Date 💥 #brahmastra A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji) on Apr 27, 2019 at 3:09am PDT