Rishi Kapoor had earlier told Deccan Chronicle that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been like a rock ever since he was diagnosed with the illness. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.” Talking about his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima, he said, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”
In September 2018, when Rishi flew to New York and shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”.
On the professional front, the couple will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.