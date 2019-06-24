Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt are currently in New York spending time with Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Recently, fans of the actors spotted them and clicked a selfie with them which is now taking the internet by storm.

The actors were humble enough to pose with their fans on a rainy day. Alia can be seen posing with an umbrella while Ranbir smiles for the camera while putting his head under the umbrella.

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Alia spoke about her bond with Ranbir and said, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now”.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently visited Neetu and Rishi in New York. A picture of Ranbir and Alia posing with the Bachchan family and his parents recently took the internet by storm. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the pictures and captioned it, “Your family is your whole world ❤️ so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments 🙏🤗🥰”.