Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the much-awaited films. The power couple collaborated with Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film making fans even eager for the film to release. Initially, the film was supposed to release this month but got delayed due to VFX work and it was pushed for the Summer 2020 release. Now, as per the latest report, the film has been further delayed to Winter 2020.

The film is currently in its last leg of the shoot with the cast and crew shooting for the climax of the film in Manali and Himachal Pradesh. Later, the team will move to Varanasi for a song shoot.

A source close to the film revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “A major chunk of VFX is still pending which includes the stuff shot with Shah Rukh Khan at a studio in Mumbai, and the plot that unfolds in Manali and Varanasi. The company working on the visual effects has conveyed to the producers that they won’t be able to get the film ready by Summer due to complexities in the visual effects, which has come across as a shock to everyone working on the film.”



“The vision is to bring in the biggest film from Bollywood, with no compromises on any aspects. Ayan and Karan are fine with a little more delay as they are sure, that the audience will be blown away by the visuals once the trailer and teaser are unveiled,” the source added.



In the film, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva, Alia plays his love interest Isha. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Ranbir’s guru and Mouni Roy is essaying the role of an antagonist. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in important roles.

Brahmastra is a trilogy with its first part releasing next year. The film is produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions.