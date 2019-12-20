Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been roped in for filmmaker Luv Ranjan‘s yet-untitled next directorial. The film, which also be produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films, will hit the big screens on March 26, 2021.

Talking about the movie, Shraddha Kapoor retweeted Luv Film’s tweet, “Super excited for this!”

The official twitter handle of Luv Ranjan Films’ tweeted, “Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021.”

Luv Ranjan has previously directed films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and produced De De Pyaar De. The upcoming film will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Talking about the upcoming project, Ankur Garg said: “We are excited to present Luv’s film with Ranbir & Shraddha’s fresh pairing and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film.” Meanwhile, the production house is gearing up to release Jai Mummy Di, Chhalaang and Malang in 2020.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next film, Street Dancer 3D, along with Varun Dhawan. The film is set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

