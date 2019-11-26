Actor Ranbir Kapoor has got his shoulder sprained and despite that, he moved to Manali to shoot for the next schedule of his film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. The actor was playing football with his industry friends following their Sunday time-table where he got injured and sprained his right shoulder. He was to leave for Manali in the wee hours of the next morning and he made sure he was not causing any hindrance in the team’s planning of the next shoot-schedule.

Ranbir was clicked with Alia at the Mumbai airport as he jetted out of the city to Himachal Pradesh. A report in Mid-Day quoted the actor’s doctor Vaibhav Daga who revealed that he has advised Ranbir to carry some light movement in hand but not stress it too much. He was quoted saying, “Ranbir will benefit from minimum movement. That’s why his arm is in a sling. I have suggested some exercises and recommended him to use cold packs.”

Despite the problem in shoulder and a fixed travelling schedule, Ranbir even attended his cousin Armaan Jain’s birthday bash the previous evening before stepping out of his abode the next morning. As revealed by the daily, Ayan has kept the action scenes featuring Ranbir for the later part in the schedule now and is currently shooting with other actors for the rest of the sequences. The actor was allowed a day’s rest on Monday and a few scenes that don’t require him to go over the board with action will be shot from today.

The Manali schedule of Brahmastra is an important one since it traces the origin of Ranbir’s character in the film. The film has earlier been shot at Bulgaria, Varanasi, Mumbai, London, New York and Edinburgh. Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance, Brahmastra is slated to hit the screens in summer, next year.