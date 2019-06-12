Highway actor Randeep Hooda recently shared a video on his social media page showing him and a team of volunteers helping people who have been hit by severe water shortage in a village in Nashik, Maharashtra.

In the video, Randeep is seen urging the government to find permanent solutions for the drought victims, as volunteers of UK-based international humanitarian relief organisation Khalsa Aid can be seen providing drinking water to the people of Vele village.

“I am in village Vele (near Nasik). There is a great shortage of water, especially drinking water… All wells have dried up. This is a serious problem every summer. This area gets hit by drought. Khalsa Aid team is here, volunteers are doing great groundwork here by providing 25 to 30 water tankers every day. I urge the government to step in and help these people and find some permanent solutions. A lot of dams are here, but people do not have access to it,” Randeep said in the video.

According to the Drought Early Warning System (DEWS), about 42 per cent of India is ‘abnormally dry’ which is around 6 per cent more than last year. Maharashtra is among some of the worst affected areas, apart from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

This was not the first time Randeep had joined the group. He has been part of many Khalsa Aid missions including the cleaning of Juhu beach after the Ganpati Visarjan in 2017 and serving food to flood victims in Kerala last year.

Water scarcity and environment conservation are subjects that various members of the film industry often talk about, and feel the need to spread awareness about.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who wanted to make a film titled “Paani”, often tweets about saving water, keeping water bodies clean and eradicating the use of plastic.

There’s also Dia Mirza, Bollywood’s eco-warrior, who asserts the importance of a clean and green planet.

Actor-producer Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao also run Paani Foundation, a not-for-profit set up in 2016 to fight drought in rural Maharashtra.

With Inputs From IANS