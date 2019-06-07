Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who has been shooting movies back-to-back, recently took to his social media page to announce the completion of the shoot for director Imtiaz Ali’s film. Posting a picture on his Instagram page showing him and Imtiaz posing together, Randeep wrote that it was an honest experience and a rediscovery of sorts.

The picture showed a jovial looking Randeep posing with Imtiaz, and the caption read, “And it’s a wrap for me for @imtiazaliofficial next .. a wonderful reunion after 5 years of the iconic #highway .. an honest experience as always.. the joy of work, pushing boundaries.. a rediscovery as an artist, as a person .. gratitude and wishing the whole team a great future ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on Jun 7, 2019 at 12:38am PDT

Randeep will reportedly essay a love guru in Love Aaj Kal 2. Love Aaj Kal 2 is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, a romantic-comedy film which released in 2009. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film will release on February 14, 2020.

The other movie Randeep will be seen in is upcoming American film Dhaka, which is directed by Sam Hargrave and which will also star Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpai, Pankaj Tripathi, and Golshifteh Farahani.