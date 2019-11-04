Actor Kangana Ranaut‘s sister and her representative on social media – Rangoli Chandel is popular for slamming prominent names from Bollywood for their filmmaking style, statements, and stances on various issues that concern the industry. Both the sisters have called out filmmaker Karan Johar for promoting nepotism in the industry. They call him the leader of the ‘movie mafia’. Now, once again, Rangoli has taken to social media to slam KJo’s filmmaking style.

The entrepreneur and Kangana’s official spokesperson was talking about Ramarajya and the treatment of historic characters in the mainstream Hindi cinema when she took Karan’s name in one of the tweets. Rangoli criticised the director for his idea of depicting historical characters in films. She said filmmakers like KJo portray the cruelty of Mughal emperors by highlighting their sexual relationship and giving it a grand canvas with songs and celebrations. Rangoli’s tweet read, “And now not surprisingly our dear Karan Johar is making a film on this cruel bloodline, he will depict Aurangzeb cruelty through his abs and sexual relationships 🙏” (sic)

Karan is making his first-period drama with Takht that features a stellar starcast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others in the lead. The film is going on the floors early next year and Rangoli called out KJo for the same project.

She also pointed out at Bollywood’s general depiction of characters that come from Indian history. Rangoli is of the opinion that the cruel rulers who are believed to have raped women, destroyed families and killed men should not be glamourised with the use of grand songs and dance. In another tweet, she wrote, “Whosoever makes soft porns in the name of invasion history should be punished as well, invaders killed men and raped women we don’t need musical celebrations of that, thanks but no thanks”

Earlier, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali featured Ranveer Singh in the role of cruel Mughal ruler Alauddin Khilji in his 2018 film Padmaavat. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, too, is gearing up for his upcoming film based on the Third Battle of Panipat in which Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali.

