Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak trailer released today and it has received positive responses so far. The actor is being praised for giving out a powerful performance like Malti in the film. Now, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to praise Deepika and her film. Rangoli tweeted, “Wow!!! Everyone should see this film, amazing. (sic)”

In another tweet, she talked about herself being a survivor and what she and her family have to go through. She tweeted, “Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death… the story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works”

In the film, Deepika plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and what all she has to go through after the attack. The trailer is heart-wrenching and it will definitely make you some of the tears.

At the trailer launch, Deepika broke down into tears and said, “Rarely do you come across a story where you have to sit through an entire narration, usually you have to sit the entire process and then think whether you want to do a film or not. It’s not often when you come across a story where you know instantly in the first few minutes after meeting a directing that this is what you want to commit your life too and Chhapaak is that for me.”

Earlier, Meghna talked about the transformation and said in a statement, “Malti’s presence onscreen reflects the expression in Deepika’s eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. But you won’t see all that she went through behind the scenes onscreen. And that’s the most beautiful part.”

The film is set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.