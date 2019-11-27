Kangana Ranaut‘s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has come down heavily on Twitter users who have trolled the Bollywood actor’s look as late J. Jayalalithaa, in the latter’s upcoming biopic, Thalaivi. In classic Jayalalithaa style, Kangana dressed in a dark green cape with a border and a bottom, circular bindi on her forehead just like the late CM, Kangana shared the poster of the film last week. She just nailed the complete look.

In a recent interview with Mid Day, when the actor opened up about her commendable transformation as J Jayalalithaa in AL Vijay’s directorial venture, she got trolled by the netizens. She had said that on gaining weight for the role, it was needed to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since she is tall and skinny, and her face is angular, not round, she had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different.

On this statement of the actor, a Twitter user wrote, “And I thought I had heard it all from Kangana. Can someone please just lock this madwoman in a room so she doesn’t shoot off her mouth in the most atrocious manner? What is this rubbish?”

Just another day of the tweet, Rangoli took to Twitter to slam the user. She wrote, “A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most women take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation around belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked? We need to ask ourselves.”

Rangoli continued, “Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana’s all-time favorite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it’s crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them…only you can choose which category you belong to…. I love this kinda crazy, how about you, please write in the comments section”.

Directed by A. L. Vijay, the trilingual biographical film Thalaivi is all set to hit the screens on June 26, 2020.