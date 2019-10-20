Actor Rani Mukerji made her Bollywood debut 23 years ago in “Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat” with Shadaab Khan. Getting nostalgic about the film, the actor recalled how she was battling a family crisis around the time it opened. On October 19, Rani remembers the most memorable memory of the film. She was stuck between personal and professional life and yet she managed to balance.

In an interview with IANS, Rani said, “My most memorable memory of ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’ was the day it released, my dad (the late filmmaker Ram Mukerji) had a bypass operation. He was admitted in Breach Candy and was not willing to go for the operation because he wanted to wait for the release of my film. I told him at that point it was very crucial that he should get the surgery done”.

Released in 1996 and directed by Ashok Gaikwad, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat revolved around the sensitive topic of rape. “He went in for the surgery and then he was unconscious in the ICU for about one or two days, and when he recovered and regained consciousness, the first thing he asked had the film release and how was it doing,” Rani added.

She said her father wept after watching her performance. “I remember when I took him home that day, he insisted on going to Gaiety Galaxy to watch the film with the audience. In fact he went on the wheelchair and, as he watched the reactions, he wept like an inconsolable child. That is a memory from Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat that I will never forget in my entire life,” she added.

On the work front, Rani is currently preparing for the release of her new film, Mardaani 2 where she will be seen as a fierce cop. The makers have released a spellbinding teaser and it shows the actor as a bold, strong and fearless police officer who is leaving no stone to bring out the best of a daredevil cop.

The mini video begins with several police officers barging into a factory with guns to find a criminal, and the last to enter is Rani. In the background, Rani is heard warning criminals to not commit crimes, else she won’t stop at anything from bringing them to the book. There are also glimpses of Rani beating culprits with a belt in the clip.

The Gopi Puthran-directed film is scheduled to release on December 13.