Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave the wedding feels once again when they visited the famous Tirupati Temple and the Golden Temple on November 14 and 15. Now, the couple has returned to Mumbai and their pictures are giving us major deja vu. The latest pictures have taken us back to the day when DeepVeer returned from Italy after their lavish wedding and posed at the airport for the paparazzi. The new photos which are being circulated widely on social media now show Ranveer-Deepika flashing the same million-dollar smiles at the Mumbai airport while returning from their quick visit to Punjab.

Deepika looks ethereal in the photos as she is seen wearing a gorgeous burgundy suit by Sabyasachi with Ranveer complimenting her in a flower-printed kurta-churidar from the same designer. What steals the show is how Deepika keeps the dupatta on her head all this while. Both the stars cut a striking picture by waving to the cameras and posing with the family members. Check this out:

In more pictures, all the six members of the family are visible. By Deepika’s side, her parents – Ujjwala Padukone, Prakash Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone are seen, while at Ranveer’s side, his parents – Anju Bhavnani, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani pose together. See this:

It remained a traditional celebration for the couple on their first wedding anniversary. First, they visited the Tirupati temple on November 14 followed by the Padmavati temple and then they proceeded towards the Harmandir Sahib in Punjab.

Are you also getting the wedding deja vu?