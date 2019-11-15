Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone headed to Punjab to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the evening on Thursday. The duo was celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14 and they decided to go traditional in their celebrations. Earlier in the day, they visited the famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh followed by the Padmavati temple in the same area. Both sides of the family accompanied the couple. From Deepika’s side, her parents – Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone, her sister Anisha Padukone joined them. From Ranveer’s side, his parents – Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani travelled along.

A new picture of Ranveer and Deepika is currently doing the rounds on social media. It shows the couple offering prayers inside the Golden temple premises. Both the stars are seen wearing traditional outfits by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. While Deepika is seen in what looks like a burgundy suit, Ranveer compliments his wife in a flower-printed sherwani and a bandhgala jacket. Together, the couple cuts a striking picture. Check this out:

Earlier when they sought blessings at the Tirupati temple, Deepika was seen wearing an absolutely stunning red and golden banarasi silk saree, also by Sabyasachi. That saree, however, was a wedding gift to her by Ranveer’s parents. It was the same saree that Deepika was seen carrying in her lap during one of her wedding rituals during the Konkani wedding. Check out this picture:

Ranveer and Deepika got married in dual wedding ceremonies on November 14 and 15 at Italy’s Lake Como in the presence of their close friends and family members. The wedding was a grand affair with only a few guests present in Italy. However, after their return to India, DeepVeer threw as many as three lavish wedding receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai, respectively.