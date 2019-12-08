Bollywood stars assembled to honour the best of the industry this year at Star Screen Awards 2019. Seen making a terrific appearance at the red carpet of the award ceremony were Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The two revived their ‘Aankh Maarey‘ chemistry at the red carpet and performed in front of all. The Simmba-couple turned out to be a treat for the eyes as they energised all with their eclectic presence at the red carpet of the show.

As soon as Sara saw Ranveer, she made happy faces and then together, they replicated their moves from their popular dance number. They were soon joined by Shahid Kapoor at the red carpet. Shahid and Ranveer’s bromance at the award ceremony was also another highlight of the evening. Together, they teased Sara and then all three of them posed for the paparazzi.

For the evening, Sara chose to wear a strapless sparkly silver gown while both Ranveer and Shahid looked dapper in their formal black suits. It was a happy reunion as the Padmaavat stars looked completely comfortable in each other’s presence after the rumours of their fallout during the shooting of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.

Ranveer, because he is the most energetic actor there is, showed his own swag and entertained the crowd. He picked a camera with a tripod and posed with it. The actor absolutely added magic to the show. His wife and actor Deepika Padukone also walked the red carpet and debuted her new hairstyle. She though joined the director of her upcoming film – Meghna Gulzar and posed for the photographers.