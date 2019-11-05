Social media is full of praises for the trailer of Panipat that features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat and the trailer promises grandeur, impressive performances and a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. Even Ranveer Singh agrees. The actor, who’s known to be a good friend of Arjun Kapoor, took to social media to heap praises on the trailer of the Ashutosh Gowariker’s film.

In a live session on Instagram, Ranveer shouted out Arjun’s name and expressed his excitement for the trailer. Arjun plays the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Bhau in the film and Ranveer called his buddy with the same name. In real-life, Ranveer addresses Arjun as ‘baba’. However, this time while speaking about the trailer, he called Arjun from his screen name. An elated Ranveer said, “Sadashiv Bhau is here…”. Speaking about the trailer, he added, “It’s fire. It a banging trailer.”

Clearly, Ranveer’s excitement and his love for his buddy Arjun Kapoor was visible in his live session. Other Bollywood stars too hailed Arjun Kapoor and the team of Panipat for a visually charismatic trailer and depicting one of the most powerful incidents happened in the history of India.

In the film, Kriti Sanon plays the role of Parvati Bai who was the second wife to Sadashiv Rao Bhau after the death of his first wife Uma Bai. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of the main antagonist – Ahmad Shah Abdali, the invading king of Afghan. Panipat has got a stellar supporting cast with Padmini Kolhapure playing the role of Gopika Bai and Zeenat Aman as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Mantra, Kunal Kapoor are other prominent names seen in the film. Panipat hits the screens on December 6 and faces a Box Office clash with Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.