After his Marathi song, Ganpati Aala Re, become a rage on Ganesh Chaturthi, Kaam Bhaari is out with another track, Mohabbat, which Ranveer Singh dropped on the ocassion of Durga Puja. Baring it all as he put out his raw feelings, Kaam Bhaari’s latest track had all the forlorn lovers relating like never before.

Written and performed by Kaam Bhaari, the music is produced by Rakhis and Nuka while the video is executed by The IncInk Team. Ranveer dropped the news on his Instagram handle by sharing an intriguing picture of a skeleton begging on its knees and captioned it, “MOHABBAT … OUT NOW. @kaambhaari @incinkrecords Link in bio. (sic)”

Doing his bid to revolutionise music among young Indians, Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh had collaborated with filmmaker and musician Navzar Eranee to launch IncInk, an independent music record label, in March this year. Promising to be inclusive and independent, formed by artists for art, the label had launched Zeher, its first single and music video.

So far, the label has presented Kaam Bhaari (who has sung Zeher), Slow Cheeta and Spitfire as fresh talents.

On the professional front, Ranveer will soon be seen coming together with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to shoot a seen for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. As per a report in news daily, a huge set has been constructed to shoot the fascinating climax scene that will mark the union of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on-screen. The film, which is gearing up for 2020 release, is the third film from Rohit’s cop-universe and he had already hinted at the union of the three big actors with Sooryavanshi. Now, as the team gets on a 20-day schedule, Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi are reuniting to fight the many baddies in the story.

Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty. Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat. Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to go on floors in October this year.