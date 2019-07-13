Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are head-over-heels for each other and their PDA says it all. The couple keeps sharing mushy posts on Instagram for each other. Even in interviews, they cannot stop praising their better halves. Ranveer recently revealed the one thing he does after returning home from a long trip. He ‘grabs’ his wife and kisses her.

A video of Ranveer talking about the same is going viral on social media. The video was recorded during a magazine photoshoot. He was quizzed about the first thing he does after returning home from a long trip. To this, he said, “I grab my wife and kiss her”.

One of their fans commented, “Ranveer so cute of you. Let the fire of love burn in you for many years to come. God bless your chemistry.” Another wrote, “Aww loving bf and hubby too”.

On the professional front, Deepika will be soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ‘83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a picture with Kabir and Ranveer. She captioned the image as, “& on to the next…Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour…! #RomiDev#Day1.” This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding.

Deepika will also be seen in Chhapaak where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.