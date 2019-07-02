Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who were shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next in Shimla recently wrapped up the film. Yesterday, Sara shared pictures from the sets of the film and thanked Kartik and Imtiaz for their patience. Now, Ranveer Singh, who played Cupid for the two last year, left a comment on her post and reminded her about how he introduced the two at an award show last year.

Yesterday, Sara took to Instagram to share pictures from their Shimla schedule. Along with the photos, she penned an emotional note for Imtiaz and Kartik. In the post, Ranveer commented and wrote, “So cute ! bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya thha (Don’t forget who introduced you to each other)”.

Along with the photos, she penned an emotional note for Imtiaz and Kartik. She thanked Imtiaz for his patience, warmth and consideration. She also called herself privileged for getting to work with the filmmaker who has made some amazing films like Jab We Met, Highway, Tamasha among others.

She then went on to Thank Kartik for making her instantly comfortable with him. She confessed that she is going to miss Kartik more than she can admit. “Thank you @kartikaaryan instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit,” her caption further read.

Earlier, a video of Sara enjoying fresh plumps while listening to Kartik’s song titled ‘Main Dekhu Teri Photo’ went viral on social media. They have been spotted in several occasions in Shimla and their pictures and video instantly go viral.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.