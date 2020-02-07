Actor Ranveer Singh wrapped up shooting for his much-anticipated comedy-drama ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ on Friday. The producer of the flick Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer’s debut film Band Baaja Baaraat confirmed the completion of the shoot and said, “We have finished shooting Jayeshbhai Jordaar and we can’t wait to show this special film to the people of our country. He has delivered his career-best performance with Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”

Maneesh also talked about Shalini Pandey who is making her Bollywood debut from the flick and said “Shalini Pandey has given her heart and soul to the film and she has added beautiful textures to her character that will touch people’s hearts. It’s a fitting Bollywood debut for this talented actor to watch out for.”

Sharing about the star cast of the flick, Maneesh further added that “, the entire cast has over-delivered and taken the film to a whole new level. Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, all the character actors in the film have given their all and we hope to give audiences the perfect entertainer that they would want to see in theatres.”

Ranveer Singh also took to social media to announce the wrap up of the film in Gujarati style. He wrote, “It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir… from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ 🎺 ➡ 👊🏽 it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance ❤🙏🏽 Divyang…. You are a ball of love and positive energy ❤🌟 thank you for making me your Jayesh 👨🏻🙏🏽 apna tem aagaya ne 🐣👶🏻😉 @yrf”.

Playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat, Ranveer talked about his character in an interview with HT waerlier and shared, “As Charlie Chaplin once said: ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

Helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang, the movie is a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat. Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati man. Ranveer as Jayeshbhai, is the hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment in the most entertaining way of story-telling.