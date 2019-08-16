Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make an adorable couple and they never leave an opportunity to flaunt their PDA on social media. Earlier today, Deepika took to Instagram to share the picture of beautiful pink flowers but the comment of Ranveer Singh is what took all the hearts. He commented on Deepika’s photo, “Hai bebz so naice plants. (sic)”

The photo has fetched over four lakh likes within an hour and is still counting. However, this is not the first time Ranveer commented on Deepika’s post. He often leaves mushy comments on her post that makes her go blush.

Take a look here:

Earlier, Ranveer posted a boomerang video of Deepika who has all of the actor’s heart. Ranveer took to Instagram to share the video in which Deepika – who is wearing an all-black ensemble, sunglasses and a pair of sneakers – is standing in front of a store which says “All Of My Heart”.

In another post, Ranveer can be seen smiling gleefully as he is “sandwiched” between his sister Ritika Bhavnani and Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone. Sharing the picture, the Gully Boy star captioned it “Sista Sandwich” with a bunch of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for 83, which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.