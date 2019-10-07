Actor Ranveer Singh who released his music label IncInk Records‘ first romantic track, “Mohabbat” on Saturday, is trying his best to create music for people with hearing impairment. During one of the episodes of the hip hop reality show MTV Hustle, the label’s artist Spitfire aka Nitin Mishra, the writer and composer of the hit song “Asli Hip Hop” from the film Gully Boy, performed his song “Vartalap” alongside a sign language interpreter for the benefit of the hearing impaired audience.

While talking about the idea of making music for people with hearing impairment, Ranveer told IANS, “I can’t imagine my life without songs, and there are so many people who don’t have the option of experiencing music at all! We wanted to attempt to change that.”

The Padmaavat actor added, “We want to translate our art in a way so those who cannot hear can somehow still consume it; even if they can’t hear our songs but can in this manner see what we are trying to say with our music and maybe enjoy it, that’s all we want. Every single thing we do at IncInk is all heart.”

Ranveer Singh launched the music label with filmmaker Navzar Eranee in March 2019. Eranee said, “We wanted to include sign language from day one with all our music creatives. We want to make it mandatory as a practice and as we look into the future, utilise more techniques to include a larger audience who may not have the benefits that we enjoy when it comes to the arts. The ‘Vartalap’ performance was a start in this direction.”

His recent release Mohabbat was sung by rapper Kaam Bhaari, aka Kunal. The IncInk Records’ first song was “Zeher”, which was also performed by Kaam Bhaari.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen coming together with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to shoot a seen for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.