Lover Boy Ranveer Singh is taking over the internet yet again with his PDA comments on wife Deepika Padukone’s Instagram posts. He does not miss an opportunity to express his love for Padukone by commenting on her pictures and his latest response is proof of the same. The ‘Piku’ actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen stealing the limelight in a white top and shimmery silver pants. Looking ridiculously sexy in shimmery silver pants paired with a white t-shirt, Deepika captioned one of the pictures, “There’s no such thing as too much bling!” She completing the look with silver bellies and earrings with minimal makeup.

Ranveer Singh was quick enough to comment on the post and tagged the actor as the best Sindhi Bahu. “Taught her well! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu,” he commented on a post where Deepika can be seen walking in style in the gorgeous ensemble. But here, what you cannot miss is actor Anushka Sharma‘s comment on Ranveer’s mushy comment. She’s exactly what most of us think of Ranveer’s craziness for Deepika.

Check the comments below:

there's no such thing as too much bling!💥

In the second picture, awestruck by the dimples of his wife, the loving husband wrote, “Dil le gaye Dimples tere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 24, 2019 at 5:30am PDT



This is not the first time the actor went all praising for his wife on Instagram. Earlier the actor even commented on the picture where Deepika looked dazzling in green attire. “Ive been told to eat my greens,” the actor commented under the picture.

After dating for a brief period, DeepVeer got married on November 14 and 15, 2018 in Italy. The were married in accordance with Konkani and Sikh traditions in a private affair that saw only close friends and family in attendance.

On the work front, the Bollywood’s couple power would next be seen in ’83’ where Ranveer is essaying the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika as his reel wife. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan

The actor is currently in London to commence the shooting schedule of his film. While Deepika recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of ‘Chhapaak’ where she will be seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor.