Punjabi rapper Honey Singh has invited a new controversy to his name. The popular singer has irked the Punjab State Women Commission because of the lyrics of his song titled Makhna. A request for a criminal case against Singh has been sent to the Director General of Police. In her letter, the Chairperson of the commission, Manisha Gulati, has called the lyrics of Singh’s song vulgar and demanded a harsh action against the singer. Lyrics like ‘Main Hoon Womaniser‘ from Makhna have caused troubled for Singh.

“A legal action and an inquiry are required to be initiated by the police on the matter as the song readied by T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar and singers Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar uses vulgar words against women,” Gulati said in a communique.

A status report from the police by July 12 in the case is expected to be received by the commission. The commission has even demanded a total ban on the song. The letter further states that such ‘indecent’ lyrics in the song can have a ‘degrading influence on society’.

Earlier in the year 2013, Singh got embroiled in another controversy when the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the Punjab government to file a case against him for the vulgar song ‘Main Hoon Balatkari’. It had also said singers like Honey Singh should be boycotted, as “his songs make us hang our heads in shame”.

(With inputs from IANS)